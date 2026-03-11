New owner looks for way to reopen Springfield Hospital, revive health care options in Delco

As Delaware County, Pennsylvania, continues to cope with the loss of Crozer Health services, a new effort is underway to restore some of the community's health care options.

Springfield Hospital, which has been closed since 2022, now has a new owner who has plans to reopen it.

Real estate investor Todd Strine leads a group of investors that purchased the hospital Tuesday for $1 million. On Wednesday, the new ownership group offered its first tour of the building as it began exploring how to bring medical services back to the community.

"Our mission is to make sure that the health care services that used to be here in Delaware County come back, not two or three years from now, but as soon as possible," Strine said.

Strine owns ambulance company Keystone Quality Transport (KQT) and purchased Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park in September 2025. Taylor Hospital closed last year after its owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, filed for bankruptcy, leaving a major gap in health care access across Delaware County. Prospect Medical Holdings also owned Springfield Hospital.

"This isn't just our effort," Strine said. "This is a group effort of all of the electeds [officials], hopefully a lot of the health system players and some very smart physicians who might see things a little bit differently and find a new model."

One physician interested in helping operate the hospital is oncologist Anand Annamalai. He is the CEO of Beyond Health Management, a Los Angeles-based company that is exploring the possibility of managing Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital.

"When we heard about what Todd is doing with his organization … we became very excited to be able to come out into Taylor and Springfield and see if we can work with them," Annamalai said.

Annamalai said the goal would be to build services based on the needs of the community.

"There's a lot of different things that hospitals can do," Annamalai said. "In general, they all need some level of primary and secondary care. But we really want to understand the community, have them be a part of this."

For Strine, the next step is securing a licensed provider to operate the hospital. If that happens, he said there is hope Springfield Hospital could reopen within months.