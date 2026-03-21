Philadelphia area kicks off first Spring weekend with plenty of warmth. Here's the weather forecast.
Here we are — the first weekend of Spring and it will feel like it. Highs will be 65-70° with generally dry conditions, great for firing up the grill or taking a bike ride with the family.
Saturday will be a better day to do that as we are tracking showers/storms moving in Sunday evening, overnight and into early Monday morning.
NEXT big weather changes
The rain comes to an end Friday night with a warm front lifting back into Saturday morning. This will set the stage for a pretty nice weekend with highs climbing into the 60s again on Saturday.
But by Sunday, it'll feel pretty warm with the low in the 70s for a lot of the area, before another front brings showers Sunday night. Then it cools back down Monday, and by Tuesday it turns colder again with below-normal temps returning.
Our NEXT Weather team is monitoring the storm risk on Sunday evening. It's currently at a Level 1 severe risk west of the city but that may shift east.
First weekend of Spring, as the season officially turned on Friday with the vernal equinox at 10:46 a.m.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 65, low 49.
Sunday: Nice and warm. High 71, low 43.
Monday: Morning rain to sun. High 52, low 49.
Tuesday: Chilly. High 50, low 33.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 54, low 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 60, low 39.
Friday: Shower chance. High 56, low 48.