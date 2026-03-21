Philadelphia area kicks off first Spring weekend with plenty of warmth. Here's the weather forecast.

Here we are — the first weekend of Spring and it will feel like it. Highs will be 65-70° with generally dry conditions, great for firing up the grill or taking a bike ride with the family.

Saturday will be a better day to do that as we are tracking showers/storms moving in Sunday evening, overnight and into early Monday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The rain comes to an end Friday night with a warm front lifting back into Saturday morning. This will set the stage for a pretty nice weekend with highs climbing into the 60s again on Saturday.

But by Sunday, it'll feel pretty warm with the low in the 70s for a lot of the area, before another front brings showers Sunday night. Then it cools back down Monday, and by Tuesday it turns colder again with below-normal temps returning.

Our NEXT Weather team is monitoring the storm risk on Sunday evening. It's currently at a Level 1 severe risk west of the city but that may shift east.

CBS News Philadelphia

First weekend of Spring, as the season officially turned on Friday with the vernal equinox at 10:46 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 65, low 49.

Sunday: Nice and warm. High 71, low 43.

Monday: Morning rain to sun. High 52, low 49.

Tuesday: Chilly. High 50, low 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 54, low 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 60, low 39.

Friday: Shower chance. High 56, low 48.

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