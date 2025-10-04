Fans staying optimistic as Philadelphia Phillies drop Game 1 of the NLDS to Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans had to wait a few days for playoff baseball in South Philly; they had the bank rocking, but in the end, many went home disappointed.

Red October didn't start red hot like the Phillies wanted it to.

Fans went into Citizens Bank Park confident and cheerful, but many came out feeling drained and a bit discouraged after a tough loss in Game 1 of the NLDS.

"Played good in the first two innings, Sanchez pitched well, the ball rolled the wrong way here and there, that's all it is, it's baseball," said Brayden Brinkash, as he left the game. "I think we're good, though. I think we're good."

"After that second inning, it was a little rough. Stopped hitting the ball, and that Hernandez home run really killed us...come back Game 2, come back strong...beat the Dodgers," said Evan Bronkoski.

The celebration to kick off the NLDS started early Saturday with a postseason block party. This is the fourth consecutive Red October for the Phillies, and many fans believe this could be the year.

"I honestly don't think there's a team out there that can beat us. I'm super confident that we are going to take L.A.," said Nick Chambers.

The Phillies struck first and held the lead until the seventh inning. Fans may have left Citizens Bank Park disappointed, but many remain optimistic and have faith the division champs can ultimately dominate the Dodgers.

"A little sad, a little down, but we got Monday's game, and we'll be back," said Sly Vanmorter.

"I'm a little disappointed, we were feeling so good for so long, and then I don't know, we just lost it, but Go Phils," said Jessica Lievendag.