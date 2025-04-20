Hundreds gather for 92nd Annual Easter Promenade on South Street in Philadelphia

Loved ones gather on South Street in Philadelphia for annual Easter Promenade

Loved ones gather on South Street in Philadelphia for annual Easter Promenade

Loved ones gather on South Street in Philadelphia for annual Easter Promenade

A colorful, musical march down South Street in Philadelphia marked a joyful Easter Sunday as hundreds gathered for the 92nd Annual Easter Promenade.

After morning worship, families arrived in their Sunday best, ready to celebrate in style. Nine-year-old Nina Staszewski wore a pair of bunny ears handed out by members of the South Street Headhouse District.

"We went to church, then we had a little breakfast, then we came here," she said. "It's a nice day, so I like to be outside!"

The event, which featured a "Best Dressed" fashion show and appearances by city leaders —and the Easter Bunny— has become a beloved tradition for many Philadelphians.

"It's nice – the community comes together," said 14-year-old Mekhi Douse, who came with his mother and sister.

Cynthia Young-Nelson has attended the promenade since 2004. Now, she brings her 14-year-old grandson, Jeremiah Caraballo-Young.

"I enjoy coming down, meeting people that I have seen over the years since I've been coming down," Young-Nelson said.

Caraballo-Young said his grandma picked out his green and white Easter suit.

"It's a tradition that we do every single year," he said.

Kris Mustacchio and his 11-year-old daughter, Helena, from Cherry Hill, returned to the promenade with his family for the first time in a decade. They hoped to recreate a cherished moment from when Helena was just a baby.

"About 10 years ago, we came to the Easter parade and we wanted to come back and recreate a couple photos," Helena Mustacchio said.

Some kids said they were already looking forward to their next Easter activity.

"We're going to do an Easter egg hunt in our backyard, and I'm excited!" said 9-year-old Tyviah Brown.

But amid the festivities, the real meaning of the holiday was still top of mind.

"Jesus rose up from the dead," Staszewski said.

"It's the day that Christ resurrected, of course," Tysheka Brown added.

From fashion statements to faith, families gathered to celebrate a day full of joy, tradition and the promise of new beginnings.