Philadelphia's South Street transforms into celebration for 91st annual Easter Promenade

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

91st annual Easter Promenade held at South Street in Philadelphia
91st annual Easter Promenade held at South Street in Philadelphia 01:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- South Street transformed into an Easter Day celebration as families and their pets marched in the 91st annual Easter Promenade.

"It's very charming, very silly and there's also a great sense of community," South Street resident Mike Plumton said.

Back in the day, the festivities were first held in Rittenhouse Square, until the celebration moved in the 1980s to South Street.

"We love it," Wynnewood resident Lori Ney said. "It's a lot of fun. We meet a lot of people and of course, we love to dress up."

Ney's two dogs, Ava and Lily, were decked out in their best Easter attire, including purple and pink sunglasses and matching outfits.

But they weren't the only ones dressed up.

An array of Easter-themed headpieces were everywhere, even the police got in on the fun.

"What other days do you dress up as rabbits?" Plumton said.

The most important rabbits, Mr. And Mrs. Cotton Tail, hopped in a few photos with kids after completing the parade route.

Aside from the parade, a crowd came out to cheer on contestants of all ages for Best Dressed, including one family that's passing down the tradition of competing on stage.

"I also won before here when I was younger, three times," West Oak Lane resident Amber Eleazer said.

This time, it was Eleazer's turn to watch her 4-year-old daughter Mila Dixson strut down the stage.

"It's amazing," Eleazer said. "I'm happy they're still doing it because it's so much fun and we love it."

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 7:08 PM EDT

