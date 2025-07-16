City to address "dangerous" intersection after residents called for change in CBS Philadelphia report

Neighbors push for change at what they say is a dangerous Philadelphia intersection

Neighbors push for change at what they say is a dangerous Philadelphia intersection

Neighbors push for change at what they say is a dangerous Philadelphia intersection

Philadelphia officials have agreed to temporarily change the traffic pattern of a street near the South Street Bridge in the Schuylkill section of the city after residents complained that reckless driving was leading to accidents in the area.

CBS News Philadelphia first told you about this last week when neighbors described the intersection of South and LeCount streets as dangerous.

The report came days after an accident in the area left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Police say the man was riding an e-bike in the bike lane when he was hit by a car attempting to turn on LeCount Street on July 9.

"We've had people on motorized scooters, people on bikes get hit in the bike lane. Happens all the time," said neighbor Joe Mihalich. "Little kids … can't go anywhere near the sidewalk because people are speeding down."

Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia that drivers were putting people at risk by using LeCount as a shortcut, turning onto the street while also cutting into a bike lane. Neighbors say the accident involving the 37-year-old was one of several in a two-week span.

Community members said they filed a petition months ago to get the city to address what they considered a safety issue but never heard back.

Fast forward to the day our story aired, neighbors had what they described as a productive meeting with City Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office that same day. And nearly a week after the report, neighbors say the city has agreed to make a change that they believe can save lives.

After consulting with Johnson's office, the Department of Streets has confirmed it will be changing the direction of the 600 block of LeCount Street on Friday. The department says street directional changes will start with a six-month trial period as well as traffic observation and feedback from residents.

Neighbors believe this change can make a difference.

Members of Philly Bike Action and residents came together Wednesday for what they called a pop-up protected bike lane. They used cones to extend the bike lane in an effort to get people to slow down while turning on LeCount.

This response also comes after another person was hit by a car this week. On Tuesday, police say a pregnant woman was hit by a car while she was riding a scooter in the bike lane at the intersection.

CBS News Philadelphia

EE Durbin with Philly Bike Action said they could no longer stand by and wait for the city to act while people continued to get hurt.

"We think that something needs to happen with the same emergency these crashes are," Durbin said.

Neighbor Ashley Lepera also went door to door handing out information about the accidents and their work to get the city to address the issue.

Lepera also signed the petition that was sent to Johnson's office. She says Friday's meeting with him and his team gives her the belief that the city is now beginning to take the issue seriously. But she also says actions speak louder than words.

"I think they are trying now, but until they actually do something I don't know. I'm just skeptical just because it's been almost a year of radio silence from them," Lepera said.

The traffic pattern change will be temporary, and a more permanent change would have to happen at City Hall.

A representative with Johnson's office says the earliest they can introduce legislation is in September, but that will be contingent on the results of the pilot traffic pattern change.