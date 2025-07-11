Neighbors urge city to address dangerous Philadelphia intersection after man seriously injured

Neighbors living in the Schuylkill section of Philadelphia are calling on the city to address what they describe as a dangerous intersection.

It's near the South Street Bridge at South and LeCount streets.

Joe Mihalich, who lives in the 600 block of LeCount, said reckless driving in the area has become a growing problem.

"People are going to get hurt. If nothing gets done, people are going to get hurt," he said. "Little kids, man. They can't go anywhere near the sidewalk because people are flying up and down."

Mihalich said those drivers are coming from the bridge using LeCount Street as a shortcut. He said they're speeding and putting people at risk.

"We've had people on motorized scooters, people on bikes getting hit in the biking lane, it happens all the time," he said.

He believes this issue played a role in an accident Wednesday that left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Philadelphia police say the man was on an e-bike when he was hit while a driver was turning on LeCount from South Street.

Neighbors said it's one of many accidents they've witnessed this year.

Since the accident, neighbors in the area moved a flowerpot to the outside of the bike lane near LeCount to offer more protection for bikers. They also put up a caution sign to warn motorists and pedestrians about the driving concerns.

"This [Wednesday] was the worst accident, the worst injury, but I mean it's constant," said David Birnhak, who lives on South Street near LeCount.

Residents also filed a petition with City Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office in hopes of making the street safer.

Vincent Thompson, a spokesperson for Johnson's office, tells CBS News Philadelphia that they are aware of the petition and are now working with neighbors and the streets department on short-term and long-term solutions to the issue.

"This is one of the, if not the most heavily trafficked bike lanes in the whole state," said Jessie Amadio with Philly Bike Action.

Amadio said changing the direction of LeCount Street so people can't turn off of South Street could potentially prevent drivers from cutting into the bike lane.

She said she hopes the city will do something so another person isn't seriously injured or worse.

"I really hope that this is getting some attention now, the city can fix this problem as fast as possible... it doesn't have to happen again," she said.