Watch CBS News
Local News

Nonprofit creates tool to report obstructions directly to Philadelphia Parking Authority

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill,
CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

It's getting even easier to report cars blocking crosswalks, loading zones and bike lanes in Philadelphia with a new tool from nonprofit Philly Bike Action.

The nonprofit created a new tool called Laser Vision where people can report sidewalk, crosswalk and bike lane parking obstructions directly to the Philadelphia Parking Authority's Mobility Access Violation form, the website said.

Philly Bike Action said the tool will help make the streets and sidewalks safer and more accessible.

From a smartphone, people can take a photo, follow the prompts and then submit the violation.

"Laser Vision will record the date, time, and location of the obstruction, as well as the make and model of the vehicle," Philly Bike Action! said on the website.

To use Laser Vision, the user has to create a PBA account.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.