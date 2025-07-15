Nonprofit creates tool to report obstructions directly to Philadelphia Parking Authority

It's getting even easier to report cars blocking crosswalks, loading zones and bike lanes in Philadelphia with a new tool from nonprofit Philly Bike Action.

The nonprofit created a new tool called Laser Vision where people can report sidewalk, crosswalk and bike lane parking obstructions directly to the Philadelphia Parking Authority's Mobility Access Violation form, the website said.

Philly Bike Action said the tool will help make the streets and sidewalks safer and more accessible.

From a smartphone, people can take a photo, follow the prompts and then submit the violation.

"Laser Vision will record the date, time, and location of the obstruction, as well as the make and model of the vehicle," Philly Bike Action! said on the website.

To use Laser Vision, the user has to create a PBA account.