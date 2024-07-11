Turning lemons into literacy: South Philadelphia lemonade stand serves fresh drinks and free books for kids

Lemonade and literacy: South Philadelphia stand offers fresh drinks and books for kids

Lemonade and literacy: South Philadelphia stand offers fresh drinks and books for kids

Lemonade and literacy: South Philadelphia stand offers fresh drinks and books for kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Philadelphia lemonade stand is keeping people cool while encouraging kids to crack open a book this summer.

Squeeze to Please is not your usual makeshift lemonade stand.

Each order is made right in front of you with a generous amount of sugar and freshly squeezed lemons.

"It's entirely too hot, but a cup of lemonade makes everything better," co-owner Montay Vincent said.

Customers can choose from more than a dozen flavored syrups, which makes for some unusual combinations.

"This was pear," customer Lisa Parks said. "This is a new flavor. Yesterday I tried the mango, which was absolutely amazing."

CBS News Philadelphia

Vincent and his wife, Sharonda, started the business about a month ago outside of First Pentecostal Church.

It's quickly become a Point Breeze staple on 20th and Dickinson streets for those waiting at the bus stop on hot summer days.

"Not having to make this in my extra hot kitchen was an extra blessing!" Parks said.

CBS News Philadelphia

In between handshaking more than 40 lemonades a day, the husband-and-wife duo offers free books to kids as a way to promote childhood literacy.

They also donate a portion of the money they make to help kids with autism at a local Philly school.

"Reading takes children to other places," Vincent said. "It helps them understand things better. It builds their vocabulary. So, we just wanted to promote that during the summer hours."

Each sip contributes to a greater purpose, and the mission is resonating with customers.

"I'm very excited about anybody who's excited about children reading," Parks said.

Once the cooler months begin, they're planning on possibly opening up an apple cider business.

They post updates on their hours on their social media accounts.