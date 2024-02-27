Watch CBS News
Xfinity Live! will get major upgrades with almost $12 million in renovations

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia will get a major upgrade with renovations close to $12M
Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia will get a major upgrade with renovations close to $12M 00:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Xfinity Live!, the popular sports bar in South Philadelphia, is getting a major upgrade, all thanks to a renovation of almost $12 million.

The upgrades will include enhancing the outdoor plaza for game days, festivals and big events as well as improvements to the interior and exterior of the complex.

The sports bar tends to be the go-to spot for fans of Philly sports such as Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, Sixers and more.

xfinity-live-updates-2-27-announce-01.jpg
Comcast Spectacor & Xfinity Live!

"We are excited to announce several major enhancements to continue making Xfinity Live! and South Philadelphia a premier, dynamic destination for fans in Philadelphia to celebrate and experience the best in sports and entertainment," Phil Laws, president of Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement. "Cordish has been a great partner, and we look forward to working with them on this project."

xfinity-live-updates-2-27-announce-02.jpg
Comcast Spectacor & Xfinity Live!

"We are excited to announce this reinvestment of Xfinity Live! and to provide a refreshed plaza experience for our guests," the venue's director of operations Erin Seifert said. "Xfinity Live! has become the living room for the community over the past 12 years and these enhancements will allow us to continue providing first-class hospitality to our millions of guests."

Xfinity Live! will be renovated in phases, allowing areas of the facility to remain open during the updates.

The project is estimated to be completed in 2025 or early 2026.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on February 27, 2024 / 8:44 PM EST

First published on February 27, 2024 / 8:44 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

