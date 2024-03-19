Watch CBS News
Philadelphia City Planning Commission will have a public meeting for second 76 Place design review

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers are changing their Center City arena plans.

The developers for 76 Place just revealed they only plan to close one lane of traffic on 10th and 11th streets on game days.

They also want to add more places for shopping and food to encourage people to visit even when there aren't events at the arena.

The Philadelphia City Planning Commission is now reviewing those changes.

They will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 2, on Zoom.

