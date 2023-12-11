Two men in critical condition after shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men are in critical condition after they were shot Monday just after 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of South 8th Street in South Philadelphia, police said.

A man was shot once in the right hip, and a 27-year-old man was shot twice, once in the left leg and once in the left arm, according to police. Both men were transported to Jefferson University Hospital.

Police said they apprehended two people and recovered two guns.