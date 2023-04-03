Man fatally shot in South Philadelphia road rage incident, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two drivers went the wrong way on a one-way street in South Philadelphia and suddenly gunfire shattered the silence on a sunny spring day.

One man is dead and police say it's the result of a road rage incident

The shooting happened Monday morning at 20th and Mercy Streets.

Investigators are in the very early stages of this case, but are trying to figure out whether the motive of the shooting was self defense.

Exclusive security video CBS News Philadelphia obtained shows two cars traveling the wrong way down the 2000 block of Mercy Street.

Sources say as a 22-year-old man who was in a dark colored car gets out. Sources say he's then attacked by a 42-year-old man from the white car.

That's when sources say the 22-year-old pulls out his legally owned gun and fires five times, killing the man. The shooter is now in custody.

"The shooter never left the scene," neighbor Tom Carman said. "I think he used the words that there was self defense involved."

Carman said he was startled to hear the gunfire.

"I thought it was someone aggressively knocking at the door," he said.

But he realized someone was shot and stepped in to help.

"I looked outside my window to see a gentleman bleeding out on the street in front of us," Carman said. "I immediately came outside to see what I could do to help the situation. Thankfully one of my neighbors, she swooped in and was incredibly helpful immediately. I ran inside to get a towel for the gentleman to put under his head, but there was very little that could be done."

Now, as police comb for clues, detectives are working to learn if the shooting was justifiable.

"In my generation we settled disputes with our fists," Bill Boyd, who was visiting from Lancaster, said. "This generation is settling them with guns. That's ridiculous."

Officers have not yet released the names of the shooter or the person who was killed.