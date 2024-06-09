Watch CBS News
South Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia left two men critically injured on Sunday, police said. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of 22nd and McKean streets just before 4:30 p.m., according to police. 

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times through his body, police said. Another 30-year-old man was shot once in the back. Police said both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

So far, police haven't made any arrests or recovered any weapons. 

