Man critically injured in South Philadelphia hit-and-run; police searching for driver
PHILADELPHIA( (CBS) -- Police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning that left a man in critical condition.
The man was rushed to the hospital after being struck near South 20th Street and Washington Avenue around midnight, according to police.
Investigators have not given a description of the vehicle involved but said they are still searching for the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
