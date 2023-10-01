Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in South Philadelphia hit-and-run; police searching for driver

PHILADELPHIA( (CBS) -- Police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning that left a man in critical condition.

The man was rushed to the hospital after being struck near South 20th Street and Washington Avenue around midnight, according to police.

Investigators have not given a description of the vehicle involved but said they are still searching for the driver. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 11:41 AM

