Video shows flames shooting from South Philadelphia row home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cell phone video shows flames ripping through a South Philadelphia row home Wednesday morning. The fire broke out on the 1700 block of West Passyunk Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. before spreading to another home.

We spoke with a neighbor, who says firefighters rescued a woman from the roof.

"I heard somebody yelling, 'Please help, please help,' I heard banging on a door, and then I came outside and as I came outside, the fire trucks were pulling up. And there were firemen that were helping her get down from that spot right there," neighbor and witness Whitney Alexander said.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or a cause for the fire. It was placed under control at about 5:30 a.m.