Dozens of firefighters respond to South Philadelphia rowhome fire, officials say

Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening, officials said.

Philadelphia Fire Department members responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the fire on the roof deck of a two-story rowhome on the 1300 block of McClellan Street, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters saw heavy fire when they arrived, and it quickly became an "all-hands" situation, fire officials said. About 60 firefighters responded and placed the fire under control at 6:50 p.m.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.