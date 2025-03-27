Months-long construction in South Philadelphia has frustrated residents: "It's been like hell!"

Construction by Philadelphia Water Department in South Philly has led to problems for residents

A dug-out road, broken sidewalks, sometimes nothing but a few planks of wood to walk over. That's the scene of the entire 2400 block of Darien Street in South Philadelphia. And neighbors say it's been this way for months.

"It's been like hell! It's been a muddy mess," said Ginny, who has lived in her home on the block for over 40 years.

The Philadelphia Water Department said they started replacing 120-year-old water mains on Darien Street in November, part of a larger project to change out aging water lines and sewers in South Philly.

But neighbors said they've been plagued by issues as simple as getting out of their homes. It's a nearly two-foot drop from the sidewalk to the dug-out roadway. The sidewalks themselves are mostly broken, narrowed and sometimes completely replaced by wooden boards for people to get by. People on the block, both old and young, say it's been a challenge to get around.

"I'm 80 years old. I mean, that's dangerous. You can't walk up the street," Ginny said.

"Luckily, I'm able-bodied. Not everyone is able-bodied, so it's hard to get through all the nonsense," said Michael Johnson, who is a four-year resident of Darien Street.

One older woman said she can't even go out for things like groceries, and calls her son to have him bring them. On Thursday morning, multiple residents told CBS News Philadelphia a neighbor actually fell into the dug-out roadway.

"The man walks with a cane. He slipped over here, right there next to those things," Ginny said.

"I heard somebody asking about help. So I jumped from home," said Rob, another Darien Street resident whose neighbors said helped that fallen man up.

Folks in the South Philly neighborhood say for months they've dealt with no parking, and pretty constant construction noise and debris. Right now, they're simply fed up.

"It lowered the morale for everybody. Everybody on the block is just upset; they want it to be over, we can't have our windows open because it's just like dirt everywhere," Johnson said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PWD said they acknowledge the work is "unavoidably disruptive," but that given the age of the water main in the area, the work was to "prevent possible emergency repairs for a water main break or sinkhole."

As for the length of this work, officials said while there were some weather-related delays over the winter, the "project is largely on-schedule."

Water officials said the water main was replaced in December, and work was completed on a new sewer in February. Now, crews are working to prepare the street for concrete and asphalt, and new curbs and sidewalks. They estimate work will completely wrap up "in about four weeks," depending on the weather.

"We appreciate the patience of our neighbors as we build infrastructure that will provide the community with essential water services for decades to come," a PWD said a spokesperson in a statement.

But frustrated neighbors remain skeptical.

"Maybe the end of this week, maybe the end of this year. I don't even know. Can't even trust their word," Johnson said.