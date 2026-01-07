2 people rescued from building fire in South Philadelphia

Two people were rescued from a building fire in South Philadelphia Wednesday morning at the intersection of 26th and Tasker streets.

Philadelphia Fire Department Executive Chief Daniel McCarty said crews saw heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story building when they arrived just before 7 a.m.

An elderly man was rescued by firefighters and taken to an area hospital in critical condition, McCarty said. A woman was also rescued and transported in stable condition.

McCarty said a third person who ran into the building to try to help was treated for smoke inhalation.

More than 85 fire personnel responded to the fire, and were able to get it under control in about an hour, McCarty said. The cause of fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross and Philadelphia Fire Department's Community Action Team are are currently working to assist the community.

The building where the fire broke out is located next door to the Abundant Life & Empowerment Center. According to McCarty, investigators are working to determine what the building was being used for, but said it's affiliated in some way with the church.

This is a developing story and will be updated.