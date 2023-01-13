Watch CBS News
Local News

South Jersey residents report loud boom in area

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

South Jersey residents report loud boom in the area
South Jersey residents report loud boom in the area 01:24

ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) -- Word of the earth shaking and loud noises were heard down the shore. Many who felt it was wondering if it was an earthquake.

A lot of social media is blowing up with people across South Jersey and the shore points reporting the earth-shaking. 

Some folks said it sounded like a door slamming in their house. Others reported two loud booms, and then, some say it was a brief 15 to 22-second shake. 

There is no evidence right now for it to be an earthquake, the Geology Survey of the United States says.

CBS Philadelphia has also no evidence of any military activity happening at the time, although sometimes that can be classified.

Kate Bilo
kate-bilo-web.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the CBS3 Eyewitness News weather team and The CW Philly in October 2010.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.