South Jersey residents report loud boom in area

ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) -- Word of the earth shaking and loud noises were heard down the shore. Many who felt it was wondering if it was an earthquake.

A lot of social media is blowing up with people across South Jersey and the shore points reporting the earth-shaking.

Some folks said it sounded like a door slamming in their house. Others reported two loud booms, and then, some say it was a brief 15 to 22-second shake.

There is no evidence right now for it to be an earthquake, the Geology Survey of the United States says.

CBS Philadelphia has also no evidence of any military activity happening at the time, although sometimes that can be classified.