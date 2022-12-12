South Jersey man sentenced in sexual assault of 3 minors

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey man was sentenced last week for the sexual assault of three minor children who he babysat. George Getty III, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, will spend 10 years behind bars in New Jersey State Prison, authorities announced.

The sentencing includes an 85% period of parole ineligibility.

Back in August, Getty pled guilty to sexual assault charges involving a minor for three victims who were ages 8, 10 and 13 years old.

According to a report from the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel, Getty's sexual behavior was determined to be both compulsive and repetitive.

Due to the findings in the report, he will serve his sentencing at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center and receive sex offender treatment while there.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender, remain on parole supervision for life and have no contact with the victims or their families.