A New Jersey Eagles-Chiefs household is divided over Super Bowl LIX

It's almost time for the rematch of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. But in one South Jersey household, a husband and wife are on opposite teams.

Vincent Nardini is a diehard Eagles fan who grew up 10 blocks from Lincoln Financial Field. But his wife Marina Nardini, who grew up in Mantua Township, has been a Chiefs fan all her life because her dad's best friend owns Chiefs bar Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia.

The last time the Eagles and Chiefs faced off in the Super Bowl, the Nardinis were watching together in the same room. They said that was painful.

"When we lost to them in the Super Bowl, it was brutal," Vincent said. "I mean, she's sitting there cheering. I definitely could never do it again."

This time around, the couple is planning to go to separate watch parties.

"We have a lot of respect for each other," Marina said.

No matter what the outcome of the game, the Nardinis vow their love still wins.

This is not the only South Jersey couple with a divided household. Another couple based in Burlington County used their rivalry for a good cause for the NFC Championship between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

The couple collected canned goods and asked neighbors and friends to drop off items next to bins in their front yard for the team they rooted for. The divided household, no matter who wins, has plans to take all the donations to a food pantry in Burlington County.