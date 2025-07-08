Songbird egg project in Delaware moves forward after funding reinstated and nationwide support

What began as a major setback for the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science has turned into a powerful example of community resilience and support.

The museum houses the second-largest collection of songbird eggs in North America, with many eggs more than 100 years old. These fragile specimens were at risk of deterioration after a $21,000 federal preservation grant unexpectedly fell through this spring.

"It was definitely disappointing when the grant got canceled," Ashley Kempken, collections manager of birds, said.

The museum was counting on the grant to pay two summer interns to rehouse approximately 40,000 eggs in acid-free archival boxes, a key step in preventing long-term damage. The eggs were a donation from the museum's founder, John DuPont, and are scientifically valuable.

After the museum put out an urgent call for help on social media, donations poured in from around the country.

"It was over 100 people from 33 states, which was just very heartwarming to know that people care about science," Jennifer Acord, the museum's director of advancement, said.

Donors like Lew Scharpf from Hockessin, Delaware, helped raise $14,000 for the project.

"I felt that this organization could really contribute to a better understanding of how to protect all these beautiful birds," Scharpf said.

In a twist, a judge reinstated the grant following a legal challenge mounted by several state attorneys general, including Delaware's.

Although the federal government is currently appealing that decision, the museum has resumed work on the project. University of Delaware student Sophia Wackett, who is studying ecology and conservation, is committed to the mission.

"I love this work," intern Sophia Wackett said. "I think it's incredibly important for preserving things for future generations."

