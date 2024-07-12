Some relief from the heat on Friday in Philadelphia, chance for showers into the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in nine days, Friday will bring below-normal temperatures with highs in the mid or low 80s under mostly cloudy skies in the Philadelphia region. (The normal high is 88 in Philadelphia.)

Along with the cloud cover will be scattered showers and storms throughout the day, bringing occasional rounds of heavy rain through at least Saturday evening. Two to 4 inches of rain isn't out of the question across the area, leading to a chance of flooding. Most of the area is under a flood watch during that time period. By Sunday, we rebound back to the 90s, and early next week the high temperature could approach the upper 90s, prompting a NEXT Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday.

By Tuesday, it could feel as hot as 106 degrees with the heat and humidity combined.

The next heat wave shouldn't be quite as long, with a brief cooldown expected on Thursday after another cold front on Wednesday, which brings another round of showers and storms.

Philadelphia averages 30 90-degree days each year and we have already seen 18 90-degree days this year. Moreover, most of our hot season is still ahead of us. This is also our eighth consecutive month of above-average temperatures.

The last time Philadelphia had a run of eight or more days of 90 degrees or higher was in 2022, when 10 consecutive days occurred (Aug. 2 – Aug. 11).

It could be much worse though. On Thursday, Phoenix hit 115 degrees, breaking the daily record and continuing the streak of 10 consecutive days of highs 110 degrees or greater. It also marked the 24th day this year with a high of 110 degrees or higher and the 53rd day so far with a high of 100 degrees or more.

7-day forecast

Friday: High of 83, low of 73, showers and storms

Saturday: High of 88, low of 73, a few storms

Sunday: High of 94, low of 74, turning hot

Monday: High of 96, low of 75, NEXT Weather Alert for heat

Tuesday: High of 97, low of 77, NEXT Weather Alert for heat

Wednesday: High of 94, low of 78, scattered storms

Thursday: High of 86, low of 73, mostly sunny

