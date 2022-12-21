Solutions for migraines, seasonal pain around the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Millions of Americans suffer from debilitating migraine headaches. New sights, sounds and smells can be triggers and doctors say those things are plentiful during the holiday season.

Darienne Segura-Katz loves to host big family gatherings during the holidays, but she's been forced to cancel because of headache pain.

"I was supposed to do Thanksgiving, I couldn't because I was in such bad shape," Segura-Katz said.

Like many women, she first experienced migraines in her 40s. Doctors also diagnosed her with a nerve condition called trigeminal neuralgia.

"Electric shocks through half of my face to the point that I could not do anything," Segura-Katz said.

Doctors say migraines tend to increase this time of year.

"Because of the increased number of triggers we have in terms of food and stimuli and stress and travel is another big one," neurologist Dr. Shae Datta said.

Even bright holiday lights and the strong smell of scented candles can trigger migraines.

Doctors say prevention is especially important during the holidays. Hydrate, especially when traveling, try to sleep at least seven hours a night, and moderate food and alcohol intake. Sulfates in wine are often a trigger.

Darienne is working to manage stress and she uses prescription medications as well as regular botox injections.

"It basically stops the pain receptors from overfiring," Datta said.

She's doing so much better now and is planning to host her family for both Christmas and Hanukkah.

Doctors say people who have more than 15 headaches a month may be suffering from migraines and could benefit from treatment and women are more likely than men to experience those kinds of severe headaches.