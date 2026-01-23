Experts say these essentials will keep you prepared during the snowstorm. Here's what to know.

While many people could choose to hunker down at home, there are some who may have no choice but to be out in the storm. If that's the case, there are some key items you'll need in the car in case of an emergency.

The storm will impact the entire Philadelphia region, with some areas predicted to get more than a foot of snow. The road conditions will likely be slick and hazardous, potentially leading to crashes and drivers stranded on the road.

If that happens, how prepared are you?

We asked several Philadelphians about the key essential items they think they'll need in their car in case of an emergency.

Here's what they said:

"Probably blankets, gloves [and] hat," Sarah Welde said.

"Your phone so you can call for help," Jailynn Soto said.

"Basically, just a scraper and brush outside of that. Idk," Michael Korz said.

"Water. You got to go with water to stay hydrated. You don't know how long you are going to be stuck," Alex Ferrence said.

All of those items are among the things experts say you will need as part of an emergency kit, but there are also other essentials the people we spoke to didn't think about.

Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic showed us some of the items that people didn't say, which include de-icer, snacks, jumper cables, a first aid kit with medications and an air pump.

All of these things she says can be a lifesaver.

"Honestly, if you are stuck on the road and you are there for several hours, keeping your car warm, keeping your kids fed, being able to clean off the car and put dry clothes on, that's not overkill, that's being prepared," Tidwell said.

With a storm that could bring an amount of snow the Philadelphia area hasn't seen in a decade, Tidwell says it's better to be safe than sorry.