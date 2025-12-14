Snowfall brings out sleds and shovels in Washington Township, New Jersey

After a fresh snowfall blanketed South Jersey, families spent the day outdoors — some sledding down hills and building snowmen, others shoveling driveways and clearing off cars as the cleanup began.

At a popular sledding hill along Johnson Street in Washington Township, dozens of kids and parents bundled up to make the most of the winter weather. Four-year-old Ronan Asri repeatedly climbed the hill for another ride down, undeterred by the steep trek back up.

"I like going down," Asri said.

Nearby, families turned the snow into a playground. One-year-old Renata Freedman experienced sledding for the first time with her grandfather, Jim McCluskey, who said the outing was a special milestone.

"Her first, first experience! We're having a great time," he said.

For others, the snow marked a first as well. Two-year-old Ariyah Guadalupe helped build a snowman with her father, Sal, who said it was her first big snowfall.

"She was so excited last night," he said. "We're happy to be able to get out here."

As the afternoon wore on, residents began clearing snow from driveways, sidewalks and vehicles.

John Overpeck used a high-powered leaf blower to clear snow from his truck before heading out to his granddaughter's cheerleading competition. While efficient, he said the task wasn't exactly enjoyable.

"I'm not into the snow at all," Overpeck said. "I'd rather have a balmy 80 degrees any day."

Others found something to appreciate amid the work, like Valerie Zane, as she shoveled her driveway.

"The snow is just clinging to every branch — it's just gorgeous," Zane said. "Very nice. Very pretty to see."

While Zane admitted shoveling wasn't favorite chore, she said it was simply part of the season.

"I don't like shoveling," she said laughing. "But that's par for the course, right?"