Snow showers arrive early Saturday in the Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Be prepared for slow travel and slippery roads across the region. Have your winter gear ready and try to lay down some salt to help melt any of the slushy snow.

NEXT big weather change

SNOW SHOWERS: Friday night into Saturday morning a disturbance crosses the area with snow showers early Saturday, generally between 7am and noon. This will change to a mix or rain showers by late morning and early afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia

Snow totals will generally be less than 1" but reduced visibility when driving. That's for I-95 but areas closer to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos may see 2"-3 of snow. A Winter weather advisory is in effect for these areas.

A coastal system will make a close brush of the shore on Sunday afternoon and the latest forecast models are pointing toward accumulating snow across much of South Jersey and I-95. Not a ton, but 1"-3" is possible at this point. Both days are on A NEXT Weather Alert.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Weather Alert on Tuesday

Tuesday the coldest air of the season arrives. Morning lows will range from 5 to 15 and wind chills from -5 to 5. Daytime highs on Tuesday will range from 15 to 25 with winds chills in the teens. All skin must be covered to avoid frostbite.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 41, low 30.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for Southeast snow. High 35, low 31.

Monday/MLK Day: Sunny and cold. High 36, low 21.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for the coldest weather of the season. High 25, low 13.

Wednesday: Not as harsh. High 38, low 16.

Thursday: Some sun. High 40, low 30.

Friday: Seasonable. High 40, low 28.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast