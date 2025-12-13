Here's how to stay safe on the roads as snow is expected to hit the Philadelphia region

The Philadelphia region is forecast to receive its first measurable snow of the season Saturday night. From what to pack in your car to driving safely, AAA says a little preparation can make a big difference when winter weather hits.

Here are a few tips to help you stay safe once the snow starts falling.

"AAA always recommends that motorists stay home until the road crews have the time that they need to get the roads ready for travel again," said Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

But if you have to leave the house, Tidwell says you should take care of your car before the flakes start flying — starting by filling up your tank.

"If for some reason the roads are compromised, there's a crash, there's a closure, something happens, you never want to be in a situation where you are rationing gas to keep yourself warm, to keep the engine going to charge your phone," Tidwell said.

Remember to thoroughly clear all snow from your vehicle before driving.

"It's the law in Pennsylvania," Tidwell said. "You don't want anything that's on your car to become a projectile that could cause serious damage to anyone else out there on the roadway. So, clean off your car."

Tidwell said the combination of salt and brine can compromise visibility if it splashes onto your windshield while driving. To help prevent that, make sure your windshield wiper fluid is full.

AAA also recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit in your car at all times. It can be a lifesaver during delays or breakdowns in winter conditions.

"Rock salt or kitty litter in case you need to throw something under your tires to gain some additional traction, some de-icer spray, ice scraper, snow brush, collapsable snow shovel, blankets, extra hats, scarves, gloves, maybe an extra coat or hoodie, non perishable snack foods, extra water, a charging bank for your cell phone," Tidwell said.

And when it comes to driving in snowy or icy conditions, AAA's advice is simple: buckle up, slow down and give yourself plenty of time.

"The roads are compromised. They're either going to be wet or they're going to be slushy, they could be slick," Tidwell said. "The temperatures are going to drop. So anything that's going to look wet could be frozen to a point where it's ice. So slowing down your speed, increasing your following distance. Make sure there's enough room in front and behind you."