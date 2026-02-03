How Philadelphians are helping each other dig out more than 1 week after snowstorm

Nine days after a major snowstorm swept through Philadelphia, some residents say lingering ice and snow are still causing problems in their neighborhoods — prompting a mix of responses from neighbors and city crews.

In the Juniata section of the city, residents along East Wingohocking Street said water runoff from a clogged sewer pipe repeatedly froze during frigid temperatures, creating thick layers of ice across driveways and sidewalks.

Tamika Shipman said plumbers were booked out for weeks, leaving the ice to build up as temperatures stayed below freezing. She posted videos of the conditions on Facebook, asking for help and contacting CBS News Philadelphia to bring attention to the situation.

"We were just stuck and running out of options," Shipman said.

When CBS News Philadelphia arrived to assess the situation and better understand Shipman's safety concerns, the ice had already been cleared. A good Samaritan — who asked not to be identified — had spent hours jackhammering the ice by hand.

Shannon Jessie, who lives next door, said the volunteer's actions made an immediate difference.

"[He] saw us over here trying to get this snow up and knew we needed a jackhammer," she said. "He went all the way home, got a jackhammer from his house, and jackhammered all of the ice up."

Elsewhere in the city, residents in South Philadelphia said they saw a direct response from city crews. Tuesday afternoon, heavy machinery was used to lift and haul away large piles of snow along South Broad Street, between Washington and Oregon avenues. Kevin Dillon, who lives nearby, said he was impressed with the city's response.

"They said they were going to do it — and they did," Dillon said.

Across Philadelphia, residents say progress is happening in different ways — sometimes through city crews and sometimes through neighbors stepping in to help one another.

"It was nothing but God that he saw us over here and offered to help," Jessie said.