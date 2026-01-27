As cleanup continues in South Jersey, some brave subfreezing air to enjoy another snow day

From blowing sidewalks to clearing cars, the snow cleanup continued in Washington Township, Gloucester County, Tuesday.

John Bielicki helped dig out his mom's driveway after she rode out the storm at his house in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

"The driveway wasn't so good, so I've been out here about an hour just chipping away, and luckily the sun is out and helps the ice melt a little bit easier," Bielicki said.

With bitterly cold temperatures, the sun didn't melt much on the snow-packed streets in many neighborhoods.

Marianne Raroha says the main roads were clear, but side streets in the Whitman Square community, where she lives, were still covered.

"It's not awful, but it's been better in years past. I think they've done a better job years ago," Raroha said.

Schools in the Washington Township School District remained closed Tuesday. The district said facility crews have been working around the clock to clear snow and treat sidewalks.

In the meantime, Christine Funk and her girls braved the cold and stopped by Thomas Jefferson Elementary to sled down the hill and enjoy another snow day.

"They're definitely ready to go back, I'm ready for them to go back, but I also want it to be safe. So as long as the roads are OK and the busses can get through safely, then I think it will be great to go back," Funk said.

As many cars remain buried, Superintendent Dr. Eric Hibbs asked students to help their neighbors dig out and clear sidewalks and areas around homes, which could help schools reopen faster.

In a message to parents, the superintendent said for any student who helps a neighbor or family member, that time may also count toward community service hours.

"We are noticing that the sidewalks are not in good shape, so we are nervous about bus stops and the kids standing outside, but we're just going to continue to clean up and do our part in our neighborhood, but hopefully it will be good for tomorrow," Funk said.

The district announced schools will open with a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 28.