Scam targeting SNAP in Pennsylvania, New Jersey could be part of multinational crime ring, Secret Service says

New Jersey mom speaks out after her SNAP benefits were stolen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The scam targeting low-income families' SNAP benefits is being investigated as part of a larger ring of multinational organized crime.

For the last 18-24 months, the U.S. Secret Service said it has seen a rise in point of sale and ATM skimming. The agency believes EBT cards used for SNAP benefits — formerly known as food stamps — are easy targets because they don't have additional security features, such as a chip.

"The U.S. Secret Service works closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate cases of ATM skimming in Philadelphia and the South Jersey area," the Philadelphia Secret Service office said in a statement. "We encourage consumers to inspect ATMs, gas pumps, point-of-sale and other card readers before using them."

Families in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York have told CBS News Philadelphia that the funds on their EBT cards have been drained, often at stores in states they have never visited. Many rely on the benefits to feed their children.

The developing situation has also caught the attention of Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass, who is calling for an investigation.

"It was something that was recently brought to our attention, but it seems as if when I heard about it from community legal services, which was working on these cases, once we heard about it, it almost became as if we were hearing about it over, over and over again," Bass said.

After city council's last session before summer break on Thursday, Bass introduced a resolution calling for an investigation into the matter. Bass, a member of the public health and human services committee, is also calling for more oversight.

"We want to have some hearings, we want to be transparent, we want to bring folks together and have these conversations, as I said, on a city, state, and federal level, and we want some action," Bass said.

In response to the resolution, a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services spokesperson said, "DHS takes fraud prevention seriously and works diligently to ensure the benefits DHS administers get to the Pennsylvanians who need them."

The biggest piece of advice from agencies across the board is to report the fraud if you believe you are a victim of this scam.

In Pennsylvania, you can also call 211 to connect to local food resources.