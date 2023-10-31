Burlington County couples get hitched on Halloween at haunted Smithville Mansion

Easthampton, N.J. (CBS) – Love is in the air this Halloween, but we are not talking about Frankenstein and his wife. Instead, six couples in Burlington County swapped "I do's" in what some say is a haunted mansion.

"People have said that they've heard voices inside," said Marisa Bozarth, whose the Museum Curator with the Burlington County Division of Parks.

The problem is no one has called Smithville Mansion home in decades.

"[People have] seen people walking through. There's piano music every once in a while, that will play when nobody's actually at the piano," Bozarth said. "The lights are a big one."

Legend has it, the original homeowners – Hezekiah and Agnus Smith -- are still lurking around. The wealthy inventor and his wife both died in the late 1800s. In 1975, Burlington County bought and preserved the property in Easthampton.

"If you're into Halloween, you might as well get married somewhere where there might be an uninvited guest to show up to your wedding," Bozarth said.

On this Oct. 31, the Smith's are literally overseeing, with their photos still hanging in the parlor several couples get married. Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz officiated the weddings dressed as a witch.

The natural question remains – why get hitched on Halloween? For the Halls – it was simple.

Blare and Ray Hall getting married by Burlington County Clerk, Joanne Schwartz. The couple from Westhampton have been together ten years. Nikki DeMentri

"His last name is Hall. It's the beginning part of Halloween and we just always love Halloween," Blare Bolden said. She married Ray Hall in front of their two sons, family and close friends.

The Burlington County Clerk said she does some 200 weddings a year, and Halloween happens to be one of the most popular days to get married.

The Halls said they would not pick any other day to get wed in front of their friends and family. For starters, it's an anniversary date hard to forget.

"That's another reason why I picked it!" Blare said with a laugh.

Six couples in total were married at the haunted mansion this Halloween. Below are photos of three of those couples who got hitched on Halloween.

Laura Megliore and Nick Reed got married outside on the grounds of the mansion. Dave Levinsky

Emmerson Rose and Dakota Solomon have been together for six months before getting married on Halloween. Dave Levinsky

Alex Bottrell and Stephanie Armstruster were the last of the six couples to get married at Smithville Mansion on Halloween. Dave Levinsky