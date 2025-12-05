2 women, 2 police officers taken to hospital after Smart car "T-bones" Philly police car

Two passengers in a Smart car and two Philadelphia officers were taken to hospitals Friday morning after a crash, police say.

The crash happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street, just off Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

The officers were in a police patrol SUV around 2 a.m. when it was "T-boned" on the driver's side by a gray Smart car with two women inside, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

The women in the Smart car had head and facial injuries, but were conscious and alert, Small said. The officer driving reported injuries to his face and the officer in the passenger seat was experiencing pain.

Small said the air bags in the Smart car likely saved the women inside from serious injury.

The driver's side air bags deployed in the police cruiser, according to Small.

Everyone involved was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

The officers in the police cruiser were driving around searching for a suspect in a domestic assault incident. They did not have their lights and sirens activated, Small said.