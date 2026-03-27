What animal best represents your sleep type? And what it says about the ideal way you should rest

Getting the right amount of quality sleep can have huge health benefits, while getting poor sleep — or not enough — could leave you running ragged.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, about 35% of adults report getting less than the recommended amount of sleep, leading to what experts call chronic sleep debt.

We all say we need more sleep, but how many of us are actually getting enough? March is Sleep Awareness Month, a time to focus on why rest matters — and what happens when we don't get it.

We hit the streets and asked a few people about their sleep habits. Many admitted they were running on empty, whether it was due to late nights or early mornings.

"I got about five hours," one person told us.

"Maybe six," said another.

"Definitely not enough," added a third.

New Jersey-based sleep specialist Dr. Thanuja Hamilton says most adults should be getting 7 to 9 hours each night, but for many, that's easier said than done.

Simple ways to get better sleep

Hamilton says improving your sleep doesn't have to be complicated. It starts with small, consistent habits:

Set a bedtime alarm to signal when it's time to wind down

Put screens away before bed

Keep your room cool to help your body rest

She also recommends creating a nightly routine about 30 minutes before bed to help your body transition into sleep mode.

For people with nontraditional schedules — like first responders, overnight workers and journalists — getting quality sleep can be even more challenging.

Hamilton suggests these tips to fall asleep more easily and help you achieve quality sleep:

Wear sunglasses on your way home to limit light exposure

Use a sleep mask to block out daylight

Avoid alcohol before bed, which can actually disrupt sleep and worsen snoring

Effects and dangers of sleep deprivation

Sleep deprivation doesn't just leave you tired. It can be dangerous.

Hamilton says severe sleep deprivation can be comparable to driving under the influence, affecting your accuracy and reaction time.

Over time, lack of sleep can also impact your focus and mood, contribute to weight gain and even increase the risk of serious conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Understanding your chronotype, your natural sleep rhythm

Experts say understanding your natural sleep rhythm, also known as your chronotype, can help improve your rest.

There are four main types of sleepers:

Lions — early risers and go-getters

Bears — follow a typical 9-to-5 schedule

Wolves — night owls, often more creative at night

Dolphins — light, irregular sleepers

And if you live with a partner and your sleep schedule doesn't match theirs, Hamilton says a "sleep divorce," where you opt to sleep separately, can actually help.

"You can always go visit them," Hamilton said.

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Things can change when you start prioritizing health.

"Sleep is the third pillar of health — right alongside diet and exercise," Hamilton said.

When you get enough sleep, your body begins to repair itself.

That includes improved skin and collagen production, better focus and energy and overall physical and mental recovery. Even noticeable changes in appearance can happen over time.

Experts say you can't "bank" sleep, meaning you can't fully make up for lost rest.

Instead, focus on consistency:

Keep your sleep schedule steady

Avoid shifting your wake time by more than 1–2 hours on weekends

Limit naps to 20 minutes or less

Getting better sleep may not happen overnight, but small changes can lead to real results for your mood and memory, to your health and even your appearance. Sleep plays a bigger role than many of us realize.

So the question is — how much sleep are you really getting?