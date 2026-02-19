Slavery exhibits reinstalled at the President's House in Philadelphia

A series of exhibits and educational materials on the history of slavery that were removed from the President's House Site in Philadelphia are being reinstalled Thursday, nearly one month after the Trump administration ordered they be taken down.

The National Park Service confirmed the pieces of signage being reinstalled on Feb. 19 are the same plaques that were first removed from the historic site in January.

The exhibits are being put back up one day after a judge said the Trump administration was not complying with her order to reinstall the items, and issued a deadline to have the materials reinstalled by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Slavery displays reinstalled at the President's House in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

On Jan. 22, 2026, the informational signs were removed with almost no warning to the shock of many city leaders and activists.

The City of Philadelphia quickly filed a lawsuit in federal court to have the signs put back. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and several of the surrounding suburban counties filed amicus briefs in support of the city's suit and accused President Trump of attempting to "rewrite and whitewash" history.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the exhibits and related items be safely stored while the legal battle continued.

On Feb. 16, the judge ordered the Trump administration to restore the historic site to the way it was before the signs were removed. As part of the order, Judge Cynthia M. Rufe said federal officials needed to keep all of the items safe and undamaged, and couldn't install any "replacement materials" without a mutual agreement with the city of Philadelphia.

The Trump administration filed an appeal the following day. In a statement, a Department of the Interior spokesperson said, "Updated interpretive materials providing a fuller account of the history of slavery at Independence Hall would have been installed in the coming days," though didn't provide details on what those "updated materials" would entail.

The exhibits were removed by the NPS nearly nine months after Mr. Trump issued an executive order called "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History." The President's House site, which was once the home of Presidents George Washington and John Adams, included displays about nine enslaved people who once lived there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.