Protesters want slavery exhibit in Philadelphia restored after removal: "The stories should be told"

The fight to restore a slavery exhibit in Philadelphia is ramping up after it was dismantled last week. The National Park Service removed the displays following a directive by President Trump.

A few dozen people braved the bitter cold Wednesday afternoon to show their opposition to the removal of a slavery exhibit at Independence National Historical Park. The outdoor exhibit, just steps from the Liberty Bell, opened in 2010 and was meant to examine the paradox of slavery and freedom. Presidents George Washington and John Adams lived at the site, along with enslaved people.

"I believe our students should learn that we are strong enough to face our past and move forward, and removing history, especially the history of Black Americans, is an act of cowardice," said Carmela Detoma, a schoolteacher who said she was able to attend the rally thanks to a snow day Wednesday at her school in Camden, New Jersey.

Wednesday's demonstration was organized by Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, one of the groups that helped create the original exhibit.

Attorney Michael Coard said the group has joined the city's lawsuit seeking to have the exhibit restored. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also joined the lawsuit.

"Black people were enslaved. Black people built this country. The stories should be told," Coard said.

Last week, a spokesperson with the Interior Department, which oversees the Park Service, said it is implementing President Trump's executive order on Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History, which required federal agencies to review some materials to ensure accuracy, honesty, and alignment with shared national values.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker released a video Tuesday evening detailing the city's stance on the removal of the exhibit.

"I want the world to know, you cannot erase our history," Parker said. "Yes, it is flawed. Yes, it is imperfect and yes, it includes the real life, lived experiences and stories of people who endured a great deal of pain so that America could realize its promise."

A public hearing is scheduled for Friday with a judge expected to rule on the city's request for a preliminary injunction, which would stop any further damage to the site, preserve the displays and restore the exhibit.

Federal officials responded Wednesday to the city's request for a preliminary injunction. Part of the court filing said, "The City cannot compel the Federal government to convey a message against its will." It also said the displays are being kept in a secure location.