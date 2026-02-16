Slavery exhibits must be restored at President's House Site in Philadelphia, judge orders

A judge ordered the Trump administration to reinstall an exhibit about slavery at the President's House Site in Philadelphia.

In a ruling issued Monday, Senior Judge Cynthia M. Rufe ordered the defendants in the case — Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, the Department of the Interior, National Park Service Acting Director Jessica Bowron and the National Park Service — to restore the site to the way it was on Jan. 21, the day before the signage was removed. They also must keep all of the items safe, secure and undamaged, and cannot install any "replacement materials" without mutual agreement with the city of Philadelphia while the litigation is ongoing or before another order from the judge.

The order also says officials must continue to properly maintain the site, including the grounds, video monitors, recordings and exhibits. The order does not give NPS a deadline for restoring the site.

Monday's order grants the city's latest motion for a preliminary injunction and will be in effect until the judge issues another ruling.

The exhibits in question provide information about enslaved people who lived at the site with Presidents George Washington and John Adams. After Park Service workers removed the signs in January, the city of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to have the displays put back. The suit argues that the city has prior agreements with NPS that require any disputes to be resolved through communication and compromise between the two parties.

Rufe begins her memo about the opinion with a quote from the George Orwell novel "1984" and says the court has been asked "to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims— to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts."

She continues: "It does not."

A spokesperson with the Interior Department said in a statement in January that the displays were removed as the department implements President Trump's executive order "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the counties surrounding Philadelphia have backed the city in the suit. Community groups have also organized protests and rallies calling for the signs to be restored.

In a statement, Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents Philadelphia in Congress, said, "I strongly opposed the Trump Administration's decision to remove these exhibits, and I welcome the federal court's ruling that they must be restored. ... I will continue fighting to ensure these exhibits are fully restored and accessible to the public."