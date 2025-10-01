Delaware County Community College ramps up welding program as demand for skilled workers grows

How Delaware County Community College is stepping up as demand for welders grows

As America faces a growing shortage of skilled trade workers, one profession is heating up fast: welding.

The American Welding Society estimates the U.S. will need 320,000 welders by 2029, driven by mass retirements and rapid industry expansion. In response, local institutions like Delaware County Community College (DCCC) are stepping up to close the gap.

"We have many employers who come to campus or reach out to us looking to fill multiple positions at their company," DCCC spokesperson Jennifer Schu said. "Many experienced welders are retiring, and not enough young workers are entering the trade."

One of the students helping to fill that gap is DCCC welding student Chris Livingston.

"All my friends are going to other colleges to get, like, desk jobs," Livingston said. "There's nothing wrong with that, but I think not as many people want to get hands on anymore."

And student interest in DCCC's welding program is growing. Currently, 75 students are enrolled, and classes are more than 90% full.

"Welding is a reliable, well-paying career path with strong demand, especially for those who gain certifications or specialize in high-skill areas," Schu said.

For Robert Herman, an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter from Downingtown, welding offers more than job security. It's a way to honor family.

"My dad was into it before he passed away, and then my uncle took over and taught me everything I know," Herman said.

He dreams of opening his own fabrication business one day, building custom chassis for vehicles.

While student interest is strong, finding enough qualified instructors to teach the trades is proving more difficult.

"At present we have excellent long term welding instructors who have been with DCCC for years," Schu said. "Many of the trades areas have a tough time getting instructors, especially during the day because they are working in the field. We are always interested in talking with adjuncts looking to teach."

Welding coordinator Patrick Dougherty said the role demands a unique skill set.

"It's hard to find welding instructors because they have two unique capabilities required," Dougherty said. "One is obviously very deep experience, and also the ability to provide instruction."

As infrastructure projects ramp up and experienced welders age out of the workforce, programs like DCCC's are becoming essential to powering the economy. The college offers both a credit certificate program and a noncredit Good Jobs welding program to accommodate students at all stages of their careers.

"If we don't train more welders, well, it's going to slow our economy up," Salvatore Russomanno, welding instructor at DCCC, said. "We have to get out and produce more welders."