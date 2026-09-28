Watch Live: LeBron James holds first press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers

The first Philadelphia 76ers media day of the LeBron James era begins Monday at the team facility in Camden.

The Sixers made big splash acquisitions this offseason, trading with the Celtics for Jaylen Brown and signing James out of free agency.

While Brown has already held an introductory press conference, we have yet to see James put on a Sixers jersey and field questions from the Philly faithful.

Will that take place today? The Sixers did post a video on social media that seems to show James arriving to the facility in Camden.

Team press conferences begin at 11:15 a.m. and we'll carry all the action that we can live before our noon newscast.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream these press conferences live in the player above. If they continue past 12 p.m., you can tune in to our YouTube channel.