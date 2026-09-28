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Watch Live: LeBron James holds first press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Krystle Rich
Krystle Rich
Krystle Rich is the newest edition to the CBS New York sports team.
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Krystle Rich,
Pat Gallen
Pat Gallen
Philly native Pat Gallen has been with CBS News Philadelphia since 2015.
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Pat Gallen

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The first Philadelphia 76ers media day of the LeBron James era begins Monday at the team facility in Camden.

The Sixers made big splash acquisitions this offseason, trading with the Celtics for Jaylen Brown and signing James out of free agency.

While Brown has already held an introductory press conference, we have yet to see James put on a Sixers jersey and field questions from the Philly faithful. 

Will that take place today? The Sixers did post a video on social media that seems to show James arriving to the facility in Camden.

Team press conferences begin at 11:15 a.m. and we'll carry all the action that we can live before our noon newscast.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream these press conferences live in the player above. If they continue past 12 p.m., you can tune in to our YouTube channel.

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