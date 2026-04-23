Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid participates in parts of practice, listed as doubtful for Game 3 vs. Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid participated in parts of Thursday's practice and is listed as doubtful for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Embiid underwent successful appendectomy surgery on April 9 in Houston and missed the end of the regular season and Philadelphia's first two games vs. Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

It remains unlikely Embiid plays against Boston Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, but things appear to be trending in the right direction for the former MVP. Game 4 of the series is on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

Embiid has played through a number of injuries in his Sixers career, especially in the playoffs, where he's dealt with Bell's palsy, multiple orbital bone fractures, knee injuries and much more.

After the Sixers were crushed in Game 1, they responded in Game 2 and at least made it a series heading back to Philadelphia.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and rookie standout guard VJ Edgecombe combined for 59 points to help the Sixers beat Boston, 111-97, in Game 2 to even the series.

Edgecombe set multiple records in the win, including becoming the first rookie to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Tim Duncan on May 5, 1998.

Still, even if Embiid returns, the Sixers face a steep challenge to beat Boston and advance to the second round.

Philadelphia hasn't defeated the Celtics in a playoff series since 1982.