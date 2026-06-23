Sixers begin Mike Gansey era tonight at 2026 NBA draft. Here's what to know.

The Mike Gansey era gets underway tonight at the 2026 NBA draft as the new Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations looks to make his first addition to the team's roster.

For the first time in seven years, Daryl Morey isn't calling the shots in the draft.

Here's everything you need to know.

Sixers' 2026 NBA draft picks

The Sixers enter the 2026 NBA draft with one selection at No. 22 overall.

Philadelphia got the pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Jared McCain trade in February.

How to watch 2026 NBA draft

The first round of the 2026 NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. It will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The second round of the draft will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

First draft in years without Daryl Morey

The 2026 NBA draft will be the first draft in seven years without Morey in charge. Morey was fired in May after Philadelphia failed to get past the second round of the playoffs, extending the franchise's notorious Eastern Conference Finals drought.

During his time as the Sixers' president of basketball operations, Morey had plenty of success during draft season.

In his first draft in 2020, Morey selected Tyrese Maxey, who has become one of the key pieces of the franchise. In that same draft, Morey picked Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe.

Morey also drafted McCain at No. 16 overall in the 2024 draft, but then shipped him to the Thunder for four draft picks, including the 2026 first-rounder. With the Thunder, McCain became a useful role player on the 2025 champs who lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

In the 2025 NBA draft, Morey drafted VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 overall over players like Ace Bailey and Kon Kneupel.

Edgecombe starred in his first season, earned All-Rookie honors and played a crucial role in helping the team make a run to the second round of the playoffs, despite being swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks.

What is Mike Gansey looking for in the 2026 NBA draft?

Before the Sixers hired him, Gansey spent his entire career with the Cavaliers. The 43-year-old Northeast Ohio native was promoted to general manager under Koby Altman in 2022.

The 22nd overall pick will be Gansey's first major move as president of basketball operations.

"We've got to hit on that," Gansey said during his introductory press conference earlier in June.

But what is Gansey looking for at No. 22 overall?

"I want fountains, not drains," Gansey said.