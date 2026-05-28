Sixers All-NBA guard Tyrese Maxey adds "girl dad" to accomplishments after birth of first child

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has plenty to celebrate this year and can now add one of the biggest milestones of all: becoming a girl dad.

The six-year veteran announced the arrival of his daughter, Marvel, on social media Thursday evening. The pictures show the Sixers star in a hospital bed holding the newborn, while another shows Marvel in a crib with her name glowing on the wall above.

Maxey is coming off a career year in which he averaged career highs of 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, earning him a starting spot in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time.

On Sunday, the NBA also announced Maxey earned All-NBA honors for the first time in his career, making him the first Sixer to earn the recognition since Joel Embiid in 2022-2023.

Maxey's sixth year also saw him score a career-high 54 points against Milwaukee back in November.

Despite a second-round exit from the playoffs, Maxey still has plenty to be proud of on and off the court.