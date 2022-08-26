Watch CBS News
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.

First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.

There's no word on how many people are injured or their conditions.

It's unknown which ride was the source of the malfunction.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 9:01 PM

