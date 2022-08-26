Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.
First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.
There's no word on how many people are injured or their conditions.
It's unknown which ride was the source of the malfunction.
