About 30 properties without water after massive sinkhole in Philadelphia neighborhood, water department says

Car falls in sinkhole that opens in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

Car falls in sinkhole that opens in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

Car falls in sinkhole that opens in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

A sinkhole in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday has caused a street closure and left about 30 properties without water after shutting down a six-inch water main, the Philadelphia Water Department said.

Police reported a large sinkhole on the 2700 block of Birch Street at 1:30 p.m. and the water department said emergency crews responded and shut down a six-inch water main.

About 30 properties are without water at this time.

Chopper 3 shows one car falling in and another car nearly slipping after.

CBS News Philadelphia.

One man talked about his wife car, the silver sedan, that fell into the sinkhole.

"Actually I was at work. I got a call, got a panic call from my wife that something happened on the block. I kinda left work early and when I got home, I saw that…typical sinkhole. Her car was in it," he said.

"When I got here…Philly PD was here, they had already called PECO, they had already called the water department, they already called the gas company. So, they were working on it pretty quickly. They got here really fast," he said. "And right now, there appears to be some type of water leak underground, some pipe maybe was running for an extended period of time. And there's no gas leak from they told us, they got a big crane, they're going to remove my wife's car out and then we'll go from there."

The water department said in the release that Birch Street is closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets to make the site safe and for emergency crews to any repairs that are needed.

"Impacted customers should call (215) 685-6300," the release said.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.