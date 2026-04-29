A sinkhole plagued a neighborhood for months. It got filled after CBS Philadelphia asked questions.

A hazardous sinkhole that plagued a West Philadelphia block for months has been filled, bringing relief to residents who say their repeated calls for help went unanswered.

The sinkhole, located on the 400 block of South 61st Street, had grown to nearly a foot deep and created daily challenges for neighbors, especially those with mobility issues.

"It just started sinking," Gloria King, who lives nearby, said.

King, who recently underwent knee replacement surgery, and her husband, Charles King, who is legally blind, said the deteriorating sinkhole made it difficult to safely enter and exit their home.

"The paratransit or whoever comes to pick me up, they have to park in the street," Charles King said. "They have to take me around whatever cars might be here. Normally, they can park in front of my house."

The sinkhole, located on the 400 block of South 61st Street, had grown to nearly a foot deep and created daily challenges for neighbors, especially those with mobility issues. CBS News Philadelphia

Residents said the problem began in February after a gas leak prompted evacuations along South 61st Street while crews repaired a line. They believe the road was not properly restored, leading to gradual sinking over time.

The uneven surface posed a safety risk for the entire block, including elderly residents like 82-year-old Pat Sharpe, who relies on natural gas service to heat her home.

"If somebody parks there and you're trying to get in the car, you're going to fall if you're not paying attention," Gloria King said.

Despite contacting city services, including filing requests through 311, residents said no repairs were made for months.

"Because I have called, we did the 3-1-1, did everything that they told us to do and nobody's come out," King said.

After media inquiries to city officials and Philadelphia Gas Works, a repair crew arrived within hours and filled the sinkhole.

"We have been calling and calling and calling and everybody's been calling. And this is amazing. I'm glad you came because they moved fast because of y'all. What's that saying y'all got? 'CBS, we got you.' You got us," Gloria King said.

Although the fix took longer than residents would have liked, they say it addresses a long-standing safety concern.

"We still matter," Charles King said. "We want to enjoy life just like everybody else does."