Shriners Children's Philadelphia has a newly integrated motion analysis center to treat kids

Shriners Children's Philadelphia has a newly integrated motion analysis center to help treat kids

Shriners Children's Philadelphia has a newly integrated motion analysis center to help treat kids

Shriners Children's Philadelphia has a newly integrated motion analysis center to help treat kids

At first glance, it's a funny-looking animation.

But it's actually an inside look at 13-year-old Kelvin Rivera, who has cerebral palsy, a movement disorder.

"I don't walk as normal as other people, and I have less balance," said Rivera.

It's getting better now at the Shriners Motion Analysis Center in Philadelphia, where cutting-edge technology is helping kids like Kelvin.

"We are the largest network of motion analysis centers in the world under one department," said Ross Chafetz, corporate director of motion analysis centers for Shriners Children's Philadelphia. "Everything we do at Shriners is all about getting kids to move better and interact with the world around them. So we have to understand how they move and what's not working, what needs to be better."

Chafetz said the motion center works with infrared light, high-speed cameras, and computer-generated imagery.

"The computer can model through mathematics and linear algebra where the bones are and where the positions are," said Chafetz.

The analysis starts with sensors being strategically placed then Kelvin's movements are captured in the system, targeting either bones or muscles.

"Something I've never seen before, so I think it's really cool," said mom Katherine Martinez.

Kelvin's mom said he's had surgery and other interventions.

"And he's done really well with all his care here," said Martinez.

The motion lab will help doctors determine the best treatments for Kelvin.

"It's really cool. I like it here," said Rivera. "Being able to run, walk better, and learn new things."

New opportunities are coming with the help of new technology.

Kelvin wants to eventually become a police officer and said the treatments he's getting at Shriners are helping that dream come true.