Video shows Pennsylvania firefighter falling 13 feet after floorboards collapse in burning home

Video from inside a burning York County, Pennsylvania, home shows a firefighter falling nearly 13 feet through collapsing floorboards while fighting a fire earlier this month.

The video was taken as the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company was assisting in the response to a house fire in Stewartstown, near the Maryland state line, on Aug. 3.

The firefighter was on the second floor inside the home, which was built around 1910, when he fell through the floor onto the first floor.

Firefighters quickly came to his attention and got him out of the building. The firefighter was taken to York Hospital and released the same day after it was determined he had no severe or life-threatening injuries.

Shrewsbury VFC says two people died in the fire and their thoughts are with their loved ones. The Southern Regional Police Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

'While this video is disturbing to watch and this was a very tragic event where two people lost their lives, I feel it is important to share the challenges and ever-present dangers our firefighters face while performing their duties," Shrewsbury's fire chief said in the post.