ShopRite in Eddystone, Pennsylvania, recalls store-made ground meat for possibly containing metal fragments

The ShopRite of Eddystone in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is recalling ground meat made and sold inside the store on Monday because it could contain metal fragments.

A spokesperson for ShopRite on Tuesday said that the recalled products include all store-made packages of 80, 85 and 93% lean ground beef, meatloaf mix and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 14. An issue with the grinder may have led to the meat containing fragments.

The spokesperson says the recall is an isolated incident that only affects the ShopRite of Eddystone on Chester Pike, and it doesn't affect any other products at the store.

"We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards," Maureen Gillespie, a ShopRite spokesperson, said in a statement.

Any ShopRite customers with questions or concerns can contact 1-800-746-7748 or the Eddystone store.