Man shot in the chest, dies in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a conviction after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia this week, according to Philadelphia police.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue in Kingsessing after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a man in his 30s shot in his chest.

The man was taken to a hospital by police and was later pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).